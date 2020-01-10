Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in downtown Trail McDonald’s

Call came into the regional fire department Thursday

Police and the regional fire department are jointly investigating a fire that started in the men’s bathroom of McDonald’s Restaurant in downtown Trail on Thursday.

The call of a bathroom fire at 799 Victoria Street came into the Rossland Avenue fire hall just before 5:30 p.m., Jan. 9.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail arrived within two minutes, and list the incident as “under control” at 5:35 p.m.

“(Station 374) responded to a fire in the bathroom at McDonald’s in downtown Trail,” Captain Jason Milne reported early Friday.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, with fire damage contained to the bathroom,” he said. “The fire appears to be suspicious. RCMP are also involved in the investigation.”



