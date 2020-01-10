The fire is under investigation by the Trail RCMP and regional fire department. (Trail Times file photo)

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in downtown Trail McDonald’s

Call came into the regional fire department Thursday

Police and the regional fire department are jointly investigating a fire that started in the men’s bathroom of McDonald’s Restaurant in downtown Trail on Thursday.

The call of a bathroom fire at 799 Victoria Street came into the Rossland Avenue fire hall just before 5:30 p.m., Jan. 9.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail arrived within two minutes, and list the incident as “under control” at 5:35 p.m.

“(Station 374) responded to a fire in the bathroom at McDonald’s in downtown Trail,” Captain Jason Milne reported early Friday.

“The fire was quickly extinguished, with fire damage contained to the bathroom,” he said. “The fire appears to be suspicious. RCMP are also involved in the investigation.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran invites Boeing to probe plane crash that killed 176
Next story
Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Just Posted

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire in downtown Trail McDonald’s

Call came into the regional fire department Thursday

Trail draws interest to ‘Annual Report’ with reader-friendly format

City receives third award for financial reporting; goal is to engage more readers

Columbia Basin Trust will have new board chair in 2020

Rick Jensen, former board chair, retired at the end of December

Championship weekend for Trail Smoke Eaters

Pucks drop Friday, 7 p.m., in the Trail Memorial Centre

Sorting through ‘Mail Art+’ in the Silver City

The first VISAC show of 2020 opens Friday

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

UPDATE: At least 14 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for B.C. rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Most Read