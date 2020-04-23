(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases
Next story
VIDEO: An inside look at Nelson’s overdose prevention site

Just Posted

Church bells ringing in Trail

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is ringing their bell nightly until this pandemic ends

West Kootenay governments lower flags to honour 22 lives lost in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Grand Forks, Trail and Rossland latest communities to lower flags

Day of Mourning will look different this year

Letter: Two minutes and two metres for workers who lost their lives

A spark of hope on Earth Day’s golden anniversary

Laura Sacks and Judy O’Leary lead the Nelson–West Kootenay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby

New safety measures for Canada Post

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

VIDEO: An inside look at Nelson’s overdose prevention site

The ANKORS video shows how a client uses drugs and services at the site

UPDATE: VPD identify suspect in ‘racially motivated’ attack on Asian man with dementia

Police have released photos and videos of the suspect they believe is behind the incident.

Hunting, fishing added to list of B.C.’s essential service during pandemic

Hunting is under Food and Agriculture Service Providers in the list of essential services

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Most Read