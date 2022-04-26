RCMP say a bank located between Castlegar and Nelson was broken into. File photo

Police investigating break-in at Junction bank

Kootenay Savings Credit Union suffered damage April 19

Nelson RCMP is investigating a break-in at a bank in Playmor Junction.

An alarm went off at Kootenay Savings Credit Union, located on Highway 3A between Nelson and Castlegar, in the early morning of April 19, according to an RCMP statement.

Police say several parts of the bank were damaged including an ATM, but nothing was taken.

The individual, or individuals, took their time in attempting to protect their identities by tampering with security cameras in the business, however they were not able to make off with anything of value said Corp. Derek Pitt.

By the time members arrived on scene, the suspect(s) had already fled the scene.

Pitt added there’s evidence that the bank may have been cased before the break-in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nelson RCMP at 250-352-2156.

