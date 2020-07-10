Police investigating car accident on Rossland Hill

Captain Grant Tyson says the rollover resulted in minor injuries to three people

Police are investigating a car crash that injured three people on the Rossland Hill Thursday night.

Captain Grant Tyson says the first response call about a single-vehicle rollover came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue on July 9 just before 7 p.m.

Five responders from Station 371 Rossland and a four-person crew from Station 374 Trail attended the scene, described as 2743 Highway 3B, which is near Mountain View Cemetery.

“There were three patients with minor injuries,” Tyson reported. “RCMP are investigating.”

Tyson lists the incident as under control by 7:20 p.m.

