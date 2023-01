Police are investigating the cause of an East Trail travel trailer fire. Photo: Ron Wilson

Police are investigating the cause of a travel trailer fire that members of Station 374 Trail were called to extinguish Sunday afternoon.

The 9-1-1 of a trailer fire located in the 1100-block of Second Avenue, East Trail, came into the department just before 4:30 p.m., Jan. 15.

Captain Jason Milne reports the crew was on site within minutes and the fire was quickly put out.

