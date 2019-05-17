An employee of the Regional District of Central Kootenay surveys one of two old cedars that were illegally felled near Cottonwood Lake. Photo submitted

Police investigating felling of old cedars at Cottonwood Lake

One of the cedars was 300 to 450 years old

Police are investigating two trees, including a cedar estimated to be between 300 and 450 years old, that were taken down on private land near Cottonwood Lake.

The land the trees are own is currently owned by Nelson Lands Corporation, and is set to be sold to the Regional District of Central Kootenay on July 1 as part of a $450,000 deal for 21.6 hectares to prevent the location from being logged.

A statement from the regional district said the old cedar had been intended as an interpretive focal point in the park.

A gate will now be built to prevent access to that part of the property. Signs will also be installed indicating the land is private property.

Anybody with information is asked to call Nelson’s RCMP detachment at 250-352-2156.

