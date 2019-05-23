Police investigating man’s death in Winlaw

Foul play not established, but major crimes unit is investigating

RCMP officers from New Denver are investigating a man’s death near Winlaw.

Police say they were called to a property in Appledale on Victoria Day, where they discovered a 59-year-old local man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the matter.

Police say while foul play has not been established, all avenues of investigation are being followed. Officers will remain in the area while the investigation progresses.

“While we understand there has been some rampant speculation on social media on this event, we want to reassure our community that all avenues of investigation will be explored to determine the cause of this man’s death,” says Inspector Tim Olmstead, officer in charge of the Kootenay Boundary Regional detachment.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation. The Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means.

