Police looking for driver after close call at Warfield school crossing

Weekly police briefs from Greater Trail RCMP

Police are asking for information on a grey four-door hatchback that drove through a red light on Schofield Highway in Warfield, when a teacher and students were crossing the road.

As part of his weekly news brief, Greater Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported the close call, which occurred Friday, June 7.

“The teacher and students were not able to obtain a licence plate at the time of the incident,” he said, describing the vehicle as a Toyota or Hyundai.

“The RCMP ask anyone with information about the vehicle, or who the driver may have been, to contact the Trail and Greater District detachment.”

The Trail number is 250.364.2566. Or, to remain anonymous, tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1.877.222.8477.

Previous: Trail RCMP step up school zone enforcement in Warfield

Other police briefs:

• June 5, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of an unknown person stealing change from parking meters in downtown Trail. The parking metres were damaged in the process of the theft. Police conducted an investigation and identified an alleged 47-year-old male suspect. On June 10, officers located the suspect on Rossland Avenue and arrested him for allegedly committing Mischief to Property, Attempted Theft under $5000, and for possession of break-in instruments.

• June 9, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a black Samsung phone which was found on Columbia Avenue in East Trail. The person who lost this phone may pick it up at the detachment during regular business hours, but must be prepared to first prove ownership.

Previous: Rossland teen heartbroken after beehive poisoned

• June 9, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint that a beehive had been sprayed with industrial strength chemical wasp killer at a residence located in the 1300 block of Victoria Avenue in Rossland. The beehive and bees had been a gift to a grandson from his grandfather. The family had been away from the property at the time of the incident when someone entered into it and sprayed the hive with the chemical insect killer. The RCMP asks anyone with information about this criminal offence of Mischief to Property to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.877.222. 8477 to remain anonymous.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
