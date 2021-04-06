Police looking for tips on Rossland vandalism cases

An unknown person painted graffiti on the Bank of Toronto building

Police are asking for tips to help solve three acts of vandalism that occurred over spring break.

The first reported case involves a heritage building in Rossland, making it very expensive – maybe even impossible – to clean up the 100-year of landmark.

The Greater Trail detachment received a report of damage to the Bank of Toronto building, located at 2105 Columbia Ave. in Rossland, the morning of Monday, March 22.

Police report that an unknown suspect painted graffiti on the exterior of the century-old building sometime over the weekend.

Two days later in the late afternoon, the Greater Trail RCMP and Rossland fire department attended a suspicious fire burning at a home in the 2000-block of 6th Avenue in Rossland.

A row of cedar hedges was lit on fire and one hedge was destroyed. Minor damage occurred to a garage on the property.

The third case was called into the Trail RCMP station on Friday, March 27.

Police report that on three separate occasions, an unknown suspect had been smashing florescent glass light bulbs on the grounds of Fruitvale Elementary School.

The broken glass created a hazard for children trying to use the playground equipment over spring break.

Trail RCMP and private security are conducting patrols in response to the incidents, and officers will be liaising with local partners to identify preventative solutions.



