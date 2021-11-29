Garry Camozzi is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg). Photo: Submitted

Police looking for tips to Rossland man missing for 20+ days

Garry Camozzi was last seen Nov. 8 near the Rossland Museum

Police are continuing to ask the public for leads into the whereabouts of Rossland man, Garry Camozzi.

The RCMP report the last confirmed sighting of the 71 year-old was near the Rossland museum on Nov. 8.

Officers in the Greater Trail police force and local Search and Rescue (SAR) teams have swept the Red Mountain area for Camozzi.

“We believed that he may have hitchhiked to Nelson, and possibly Grand Forks,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times Nov. 29. “This continues to be a RCMP priority.”

As well, the RCMP missing person coordinator is working with police.

SAR and RCMP will conduct another air search when the (weather) permits, Wicentowich added.

“We hope to cover an extensive area surrounding Rossland. We will continue to follow up any leads or tips.”

The RCMP ask the public to be on the lookout for Garry Camozzi when travelling around the area.

Call the detachment at 250-364-2566 if you locate him, or think you have located him, so a well being check can be initiated.

Camozzi is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg).

