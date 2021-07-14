Police looking for tips to suspicious fire in downtown Trail

First responders were called to the alley by Selkirk College Sunday just after 4:30 a.m.

The Trail RCMP is reporting a suspicious fire discovered early Sunday morning (July 11) on Helena Street.

Police along with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were called to the downtown Trail locale just after 4:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a dumpster was on fire behind Selkirk College.

Damage was contained to the bin, and plastic covering, due to the quick response of a fire crew from Trail Station 374.

This incident is being investigated to determine the cause of the blaze.

Due to the extreme heat and dry climate, this fire could have grown and quickly spread.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

