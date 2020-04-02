(Trail RCMP photo)

Police looking for witnesses to East Trail arson

The Trail RCMP report the fire was started on March 28 at around 1 a.m.

Police say they have a suspect, but officers are still asking for witnesses to an arson that happened early Saturday morning in East Trail.

Previous: Trail police investigating early morning fire

On March 28, at 1:38 a.m. the Trail and Greater District detachment received a report of a suspicious fire that occurred in the 1600 block of McQuarrie Street, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP believe that someone had intentionally set fire to a row of cedar trees on private property,” he explained.

“The fire damaged 18 cedar trees and a vehicle. The fire was believed to have been started approximately 30 minutes prior to police attendance.”

Fortunately, no one was injured.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP would like to speak to anyone who witnessed someone starting the fire in the very early morning hours of (Saturday),” Wicentowich said.

If you have information, contact the Trail detachment at (250) 364.2566.

