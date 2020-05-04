(Trail Times file photo)

Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

RCMP is seeking potential witnesses to a shooting incident that unfolded early Friday morning

Police are looking for tips into a shooting that occurred in West Trail early Friday.

The call of a shot fired at a passenger vehicle came into the Trail and Greater District RCMP just before 5 a.m. on May 1.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the incident happened in the 1900 block of Oak Street, and that at least one shot was fired toward a black Ford Escort.

Two occupants were in the car at the time, though neither was hurt.

“Miraculously neither of the vehicle’s occupants were injured during this seemingly careless act,” Wicentowich stated in a May 5 news brief.

“Our investigators have reason to believe that all the individuals involved were known to each other, therefore the incident was isolated and not random in nature.”

Of note, however, is that Trail RCMP frontline officers did locate and detain a suspect on the Victoria Street Bridge early Sunday.

Wicentowich says a sawed-off rifle was seized from a Trail man of no fixed address.

The man was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

“The 34-year-old male was not involved in the original incident and is of no danger to the public,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times.

“He was released at this time as the RCMP continue to investigate the incident. The RCMP will forward charge recommendations depending on the outcome of the investigation.”

In an effort to advance the still ongoing criminal investigation into the shots fired on Friday, the RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident to immediately come forward.

“No piece of information is too small,” said Wicentowich.

Witnesses to the alleged shooting who have not yet spoken to police, are urged to call the RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-364-2566.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New position, visitor centre part of Rossland heritage plan

Just Posted

Greater Trail woman conned out of $27,000

The Trail detachment is reminding locals that funds sent electronically cannot be recovered.

Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

RCMP is seeking potential witnesses to a shooting incident that unfolded early Friday morning

New position, visitor centre part of Rossland heritage plan

The plan is expected to be implemented in the city over the coming months

KIJHL looks for financial support

B.V. Nitehawks prepare as best they can in uncertain times

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Bonnie Henrry calls this week ‘the end of our beginning’

Kearl Lake workers from B.C. reminded to self-isolate due to COVID-19

15 laboratory-confirmed worker cases in B.C., 12 of which in Interior Health

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

Most Read