Trail RCMP looking for tips after shots fired at car

Police are looking for tips into a shooting that occurred in West Trail early Friday.

The call of a shot fired at a passenger vehicle came into the Trail and Greater District RCMP just before 5 a.m. on May 1.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the incident happened in the 1900 block of Oak Street, and that at least one shot was fired toward a black Ford Escort.

Two occupants were in the car at the time, though neither was hurt.

“Miraculously neither of the vehicle’s occupants were injured during this seemingly careless act,” Wicentowich stated in a May 5 news brief.

“Our investigators have reason to believe that all the individuals involved were known to each other, therefore the incident was isolated and not random in nature.”

Of note, however, is that Trail RCMP frontline officers did locate and detain a suspect on the Victoria Street Bridge early Sunday.

Wicentowich says a sawed-off rifle was seized from a Trail man of no fixed address.

The man was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

“The 34-year-old male was not involved in the original incident and is of no danger to the public,” Wicentowich told the Trail Times.

“He was released at this time as the RCMP continue to investigate the incident. The RCMP will forward charge recommendations depending on the outcome of the investigation.”

In an effort to advance the still ongoing criminal investigation into the shots fired on Friday, the RCMP is asking witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding this incident to immediately come forward.

“No piece of information is too small,” said Wicentowich.

Witnesses to the alleged shooting who have not yet spoken to police, are urged to call the RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-364-2566.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



