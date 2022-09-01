Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to media after a visit with nursing students at the School of Nursing in the St Boniface University in Winnipeg, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police must take online threats and harassment against journalists seriously: Trudeau

PM says the threats have chilling effect on a free press and democracy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will tell chiefs of police today that all police forces need to take seriously a pattern of hate and harassment targeting journalists and other public figures.

Trudeau says the threats, particularly against women and racialized journalists, have a chilling effect on a free press and democracy.

Mendicino’s meeting with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police comes as a group representing journalists asks police to do more in the midst of what appears to be a targeted and co-ordinated campaign of threatening emails.

An open letter to Trudeau signed by dozens of media organizations urges police not to see individual complaints by journalists in a vacuum.

The letter, sent by the Canadian Association of Journalists, says treating each complaint separately means police may fail to make connections when threats use similar language, as is commonly found in missives from domestic extremist groups.

Trudeau says Mendicino will make clear that police forces must see the problem as a systemic issue.

RELATED: Journalism experts say threats to press during protests a wake-up call

RELATED: RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland during Alberta visit

Justin TrudeauMedia industry

Previous story
New ownership for Husky gas station in Trail
Next story
Trail council greenlights pavement contract

Just Posted

The city is resurfacing 4.2 kilometres of road this year, primarily in West Trail. Photo: File
Trail council greenlights pavement contract

Tim Fragle signed a three-year contract extension as head coach and GM of the Trail Smoke Eaters. He will be running the Smoke Eaters Main Camp this weekend from Sept. 2-4 at the Trail Memorial Centre. The public is welcome to attend. Photo: Garrett James
Smoke Eaters start main camp; new contract for coach/GM Tim Fragle

Slocan Valley Co-operation Association takes ownership of the Trail Husky, located in Glenmerry, and Nelson Husky fuel sites on Sept. 13. Photo: Trail Times
New ownership for Husky gas station in Trail

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for Sheldon Hunter, who was the alleged shooter in a firearms incident on Saturday night in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook