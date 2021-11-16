Police provide update on search for missing Rossland man

Gary Camozzi, aged 71, is described as: Caucasian; green eyes; brown hair; 5’7 (170 cm); 139 lbs (63 kg). Photo: Submitted

Gary Camozzi has not been seen in Rossland or the greater area for more than a week

Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Gary Camozzi update from the Trail RCMP detachment:

Over the weekend of Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Trail and Greater District RCMP continued to investigate the whereabouts of Gary Cammozi from Rossland.

Local Search and Rescue (SAR) carried out a coordinated search of the Red Mountain area which saw the deployment of 50+ volunteers and a helicopter to aid in the search.

This area is suspected to be Mr. Camozzi’s last known location; however, he has not been seen in this area in approximately one to two weeks.

There have been some reported sightings of Mr. Camozzi and he may have visited Nelson in the last week or two.

Trail RCMP believe that Mr. Camozzi is likely still in the Rossland area as that is his place of residence.

Police advise the Rossland senior, aged 71, lives outdoors all year round.

Trail RCMP ask the public to continue to look for him and call the detachment to provide any sightings or tips of his whereabouts.

Mr. Camozzi has lived in Rossland for most of his life.

He is considered a special citizen in the Rossland community. Community members have collectively looked out for him and his well being over many years.

This investigation remains a top priority for Trail RCMP.

Trail RCMP thank the local SAR organizations and volunteers who undertook a massive search over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigating officer.

