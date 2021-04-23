Police raid two Castlegar homes, seize drugs and cash

Drug trafficking charges have been laid against two Castlegar residents

Two Castlegar residents have been charged with drug trafficking after Castlegar RCMP executed search warrants at two Castlegar homes Thursday, April 22.

According to RCMP, the warrants were in connection to an active investigation into drug trafficking and executed simultaneously. They yielded drugs and large amounts of cash.

Two men were taken into custody at a home in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. Investigators seized suspected cocaine, items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs, over $78,000 in currency and two motor vehicles.

One woman was taken into custody in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. A search of the home yielded suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, cash and another vehicle.

Andrew Cancela, 36, has been formally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, Cancela was already bound by bail conditions associated to trafficking charges that stem from November of 2020. He was remanded into custody by the courts.

Lisa Melville, 54, has been formally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking. Melville was later released on strict conditions imposed by the courts. She is expected to appear in Castlegar Court again on May 5.

The other man was released unconditionally and without charge.

