The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Police raid two Castlegar homes, seize drugs and cash

Drug trafficking charges have been laid against two Castlegar residents

Two Castlegar residents have been charged with drug trafficking after Castlegar RCMP executed search warrants at two Castlegar homes Thursday, April 22.

According to RCMP, the warrants were in connection to an active investigation into drug trafficking and executed simultaneously. They yielded drugs and large amounts of cash.

Two men were taken into custody at a home in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. Investigators seized suspected cocaine, items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs, over $78,000 in currency and two motor vehicles.

One woman was taken into custody in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue. A search of the home yielded suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, cash and another vehicle.

Andrew Cancela, 36, has been formally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, Cancela was already bound by bail conditions associated to trafficking charges that stem from November of 2020. He was remanded into custody by the courts.

Lisa Melville, 54, has been formally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking. Melville was later released on strict conditions imposed by the courts. She is expected to appear in Castlegar Court again on May 5.

The other man was released unconditionally and without charge.

READ MORE: Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarDrugsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Just Posted

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Police raid two Castlegar homes, seize drugs and cash

Drug trafficking charges have been laid against two Castlegar residents

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Interior Health sees 93 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The health authority declared a new outbreak at a Kelowna retirement home, where one person has died

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Members of the Colville Confederated Tribes, including Richard Desautel (front row fourth from right), gathered Friday morning to hear the Supreme Court of Canada decision. Photo: Submitted
‘It’s for my family, for future generations’: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

Kokanee fishing opened for the first three days in April on the West Arm of Kootenay Lake and will be back in July. Photos: submitted
West Kootenay Fishing Report: Prime time for fishing

April is a favourite month for big rainbows on the Columbia, also good walleye fishing

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

The local detachment is short-staffed. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Police powers in travel restriction orders too vague: Sparwood mayor

Sparwood’s mayor said it was not clear how the RCMP would factor into the new orders announced today

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Still from a video posted on social media of a man lighting fireworks next to a homeless person’s encampment in the parking lot at St. Mary’s on Mary Street in Chilliwack. The video was posted on April 21, 2021 but it’s unclear if the incident happened that day. (Facebook)
VIDEO: Man sets off fireworks next to homeless person’s cart in Fraser Valley

No police reports made into incident shared on social media

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received their first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Friday, April 23. (Twitter/JustinTrudeau)
Justin Trudeau gets his first AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot

The prime minister and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, were vaccinated at an Ottawa pharmacy Friday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

Most Read