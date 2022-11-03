Police report another crash near Tadanac

RCMP were called to the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Highway 22 Saturday night

Trail police are reporting another highway collision at the Tadanac entrance, the third in recent weeks.

The driver of a pick-up truck, an 18-year-old Castlegar man, allegedly turned south (toward Trail) onto the highway from Stoney Creek Road and was struck by an oncoming northbound vehicle.

Police say neither driver appeared injured at the time of the crash, though both vehicles were towed.

The Castlegar driver was issued a $167 fine for failing to yield on left turn.

The RCMP say they’ve notified other stakeholders that increased traffic is raising the risk for more collisions.

“Trail RCMP is asking the public to use extra caution at the intersection of Stoney Creek Road and Highway 22,” advises Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Trail residents have reached out to us and others with their safety concerns. Trail RCMP will conduct addition patrols on Highway 22 in an effort to increase road safety in this area.”

Imitation guns seized

Just before midnight on Saturday, in downtown Trail, the RCMP arrested a 19-year-old Trail man on an outstanding warrant of arrest.

Officers searched the man, incidental to his arrest and allegedly located an imitation handgun. Police then allegedly located a second imitation handgun when searching the man’s backpack. The man was held for a bail hearing and was later released by the courts.

Police say they are forwarding criminal charges, related to the imitation handguns, to Crown counsel for review.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP will continue to make community safety a priority whenever possible through patrols and enforcement,” said Wicentowich. “Additionally, we will work with other stakeholders on the underlying issues of most crime which include addiction, poverty, homelessness, and mental health.”

