Police report from Trail and Greater District

Impaired driving

• Sept. 28, at 1:10 a.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of an impaired driver parked in the runaway lane on Highway 3B, in Warfield. The RCMP attended and located the vehicle that had almost driven over the bank on the side of the road in this area.

The 22-year-old male driver was discovered to be unconscious and slumped over the wheel. The RCMP roused the male who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. The RCMP conducted an investigation into alleged impaired driving under the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days. He will also be facing charges of Operation While Impaired (over 80 mg). His first court appearance is Dec. 5 in the Rossland courthouse.

Breach of

curfew condition

• Oct. 4, at 10:47 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a curfew check on a 47-year-old-male suspect in the 800 block of Rossland Avenue. The suspect was in violation of his curfew conditions by not being at his residence at the time of the check by police. He was arrested an hour later and taken into custody. The man was brought before a judge the next day, and released him on Recognizance of Bail with several conditions including a curfew. The RCMP will continue to monitor this suspect while he is in the community. The man was due back in Rossland court on Oct. 8.

Theft of fuel

• Oct. 5, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a second complaint in a week that sometime overnight an unknown suspect had siphoned gas from a vehicle parked on the street in the 1900 block of Daniel Street.

The RCMP is asking the public to report any suspicious activity in this area to the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Reminder to be “Bear Aware”

The Trail and Greater District RCMP is reminding locals to continue to be bear aware this fall. The RCMP is receiving regular reports of human-bear conflict. The best way to reduce urban conflicts it to remove all potentially accessible food sources from one’s property. This includes picking up fruit off the ground and securing garbage indoors. The Bear Smart Community program information is available through the B.C. government website and can help the public be better prepared for these chance occurrences that happen in rural communities this time of year. Report any conflicts with wildlife to the BC Conservation Officer RAPP line at 1.877.952.RAPP or the Trail detachment.



