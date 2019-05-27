(Black Press file photo)

Police report serious assault in Rossland

Greater Trail RCMP; Man required surgery for neck injuries

A 24-year old man is the hospital and another is facing charges after a violent assault in Rossland on the weekend.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to the 2300 block of Washington Street shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a May 27 news brief.

The incident involved a serious assault with a weapon between the accused, a 42-year old man, and the male victim.

“The victim was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital … in which he underwent surgery for injuries to his neck,” Wicentowich said. “The victim recovered in hospital after surgery.”

The two males were known to each other and the public is not believed to be in danger.

The accused was arrested by the RCMP and charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm contrary to Section 267 of the Criminal Code.

He is scheduled for his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on August 15.

No names have been released.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
