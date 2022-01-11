Police report sudden death in Rossland

The Trail man was shovelling snow with his wife when he began to feel unwell

Police are asking locals to take caution when clearing out heavy snow after the sudden death of a Trail man, aged 55, on the weekend. Photo: Unsplash

First responders, including the police, were called to a Cook Avenue home in Rossland on Sunday (Jan. 9) just after 5 p.m.

A husband and wife had been shovelling snow from their property when the man began to feel unwell and went inside to rest.

A short time later his wife found him unresponsive inside their home.

Ambulance attendants were on scene quickly and attempted to revive the man.

“Unfortunately, the man was not able to be revived after a lengthy and heroic effort by attending paramedics,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday. “Family, friends, and the RCMP Victim Services Unit are providing emotional support to his widow after her tragedy.”

Police have referred the matter to the BC Coroners Service.

“Trail RCMP extends its sincere condolence to the widow during the aftermath of this sudden and unexpected incident,” Wicentowich said. “Please be careful when exerting oneself during snow removal after the recent heavy snowfalls and, if you can, help those who may need assistance in cleaning up snow from their properties.”

