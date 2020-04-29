Police say more calls of drug use in Trail

With warmer weather on the way this trend of increased reports is expected to continue

Over the course of the weekend, Trail police responded to eight calls about people suspected to be using drugs in public spaces and one call of an unwanted person.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says this represents an increase in the typical amount of calls for service relating to drug use in public spaces in the Trail area.

The RCMP suspect this trend may continue over the course of the summer, he said, adding that the public is asked to report any suspicious people and activity to the Trail detachment non-emergency line at 250.354.2566.

