Police search for family after toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are seeking the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Authorities in Penticton are hoping to locate the owners of a toddler’s headstone, found on Jan. 14.

Penticton RCMP explained in a release that they came into possession of the headstone last month, but have not been able to identify the family to which it belongs.

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

The RCMP is hoping that the family will come forward to claim the headstone. They request that anyone with information on the rightful owner, contact them at 250-492-4300.

