Nelson police are looking for Dallas Paulsen, 38, who has been reported missing. Photo submitted

Police searching for missing Nelson man

Dallas Paulsen, 38, was last seen on Aug. 18

The Nelson Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the search for 38-year-old Dallas Paulsen, a Nelson resident.

Paulsen has not been heard from since the afternoon of August 18, according to a police news release.

He is approximately five feet nine inches in height, with a medium build, brown hair and a beard. Paulsen was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, light colored jeans, leather cowboy hat, and was carrying a light green backpack.

Police and friends are concerned for the well-being of Paulsen and wish to locate him as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to Paulsen in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP detachment.

