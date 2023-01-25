Nelson police have reported Katharine Rivard missing. Photo: Submitted

Nelson police have reported Katharine Rivard missing. Photo: Submitted

Police searching for missing Nelson woman

Katherine Rivard was last seen 6-8 days ago

The Nelson Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Katherine Rivard.

In a news release, the police stated that Rivard is a Caucasian 39-year-old woman who is five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with short brownish grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

Rivard was last heard from approximately six-to-eight days ago.

The news release states that Rivard’s disappearance is “cause for concern in regards to her wellbeing.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

Previous story
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum
Next story
Vancouver Island 2SLGBTQ+ youth housing project will be the first of its kind in Canada

Just Posted

Photo: Icarus Chu/Unsplash
Trail RCMP: Driving 40 km/hr over the speed limit? Risk impound

Image: RCMP logo
Trail police looking for tips to identify suspects in two ‘suspicious incidents’

The Rossland Arts Centre Society is rallying residents to vote for the Rossland Drill Hall in the the Next Great Save competition, a contest designed to help revitalize outstanding heritage sites. (Photo: Shauna Davis)
Rossland Arts Society looks for support in Next Great Save contest

This truck, parked at the foot of Giveout Creek Road on the Jan. 21 weekend, contained unopened mail that the RCMP says was stolen. Photo: Julie-Ann Chapman
RCMP investigating after stolen Slocan Park mail found in parked truck