Police searching for missing Rossland man

The RCMP is asking the public for help locating a missing 71-year-old Rossland man.

The man was driving a 2006 white GMC Sierra crew cab with BC license plate EA0062 Tuesday morning. The truck is still believed to be in the Rossland area.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich with the Trail RCMP Detachment says that there is no danger to the public.

Due to the vastness of the search area and the type of terrain, local RCMP asked for helicopter assistance in the search. In addition to the helicopter, they also received additional support resources from out of town.

“We are just concerned with the well being of the driver of the vehicle and we would like to locate him as soon as we can and make sure everything is okay,” said Wicentowich.

A road block on Drakes Road and Gelesz Road was set up as part of the search.