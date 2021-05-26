Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo

RCMP are searching for three masked suspects who police say smashed windows at a home near Salmo early Tuesday morning.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they responded to an attempted break-and-enter shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Highway 3.

Three individuals allegedly arrived at the home and began to smash windows.

Although the unknown suspects ultimately did not enter inside the home, they were seen in possession of firearms, which were allegedly pointed at occupants inside at the time, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police have examined the scene for physical evidence, and have been canvassing the area for witnesses or video surveillance footage.

The three suspects are thought to have fled westbound toward Trail and Castlegar.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to either call Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212 or send in an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

