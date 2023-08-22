Poor air quality from B.C. wildfires prompts advisory of health risks

Lorraine Collis and her husband were out for coffee on the thick-with-wildfire-smoke weekend when she noticed this Smokie Palooza banner, an unintentional visual metaphor, flashing on the Trail Memorial Centre marquee. “I thought that this was a good play on words,” she said. “I had to stop and take a picture of it.” Photo: Lorraine Collis

Trail, Nelson and Castlegar were the most smoke-polluted communities in B.C. when wildfire particulates from the South Okanagan and southern interior started smothering the region six days ago.

IQAir, which measures air quality across the world, said Trail reached 374 on the air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

The site categorizes 374 as “hazardous,” and stated the wildfire smoke level in Trail was 64.7 times the World Health Organization’s air quality guideline value. Nelson followed at 326, followed by Castlegar at 294.

A score of zero to 50 is considered good quality by the website.

At press time Monday, Trail’s AQI sat at 183, described by IQAir as “unhealthy.” (Down slightly from Sunday, when the AQI was 191.)

After several wildfires of note sparked in the Okanagan on Thursday, prompting large-scale evacuations and a state of emergency in B.C. 24 hours later, the province is reminding people across B.C. to stay safe from the impacts of poor air quality and check on family and friends who may be at risk.

Some people are more likely to experience adverse health effects from smoke, especially those with respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma. Those with heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and older adults are also at higher risk of adverse effects. The province says expectant mothers, infants, and children, should also take precautions to reduce smoke exposure.

Anyone who requires rescue medication, especially for respiratory conditions such as asthma, should ensure they have supplies on hand. If you have been evacuated, or do not have enough medication, visit your local pharmacy for an emergency supply.

The best way to stay safe from the impacts of wildfire smoke is to reduce exposure:

* Prevent wildfire smoke from entering your home by sealing doors and windows and keep them closed as long as the temperature indoors is comfortable.

* Learn ways to create an area in your home designated as having cleaner air by using a portable HEPA air filter.

* Spend time indoors, such as shopping malls, community centres and libraries.

* Take it easy. Refrain from over exertion that causes heavy breathing and inhaling unnecessary smoke.

* Keep hydrated to help your body deal with inflammation caused by wildfire smoke.

* Consider wearing a respirator or other types of multi-layered face mask when you go outdoors.

* Know the forecast and use the smoky skies bulletins and air quality health index to evaluate local and regional air-quality conditions.

Smoke can make it harder for your lungs to get oxygen to your blood. It can also irritate the eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke matter carries the greatest risk to people’s health because it can be inhaled deep into the lungs and cause inflammation and irritation.

People respond differently to smoke. Most symptoms are relatively mild and can be managed without medical attention. The province advises those experiencing difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or severe cough, to call 811 or contact a health-care provider.

As of press time, there were two wildfires of note in the Kootenays, both in the east: the Horsethief Creek blaze west of Invermere burning at 3,918.5 hectares and the Lladnar Creek, near Sparwood, at an estimated 1,200 hectares.

air qualityB.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of Trail