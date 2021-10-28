Poppy distribution begins in Trail this weekend

There will be no Remembrance Day commemoration at the Trail Cenotaph for a second year due to COVID-19.
A Colour Party, however, is slated to go in the Trail arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when the Smoke Eaters face off against the Merritt Centennials.
While there is no formal public event planned for Trail on Thursday, Nov. 11, Legion members encourage locals to drop by the Pine Avenue Cenotaph that day and take a few moments to pay their respects.
Poppy distribution begins in Trail on Saturday, Oct. 30 and runs until Nov. 6, with the exception of Halloween day.
This year “We Will Remember Them” yard signs are available at the Trail Legion with a $20 donation. Legion cloth face masks are also available with a $10 donation. Supplies are limited.
COVID rules apply, including face masks, to anyone entering the Legion hall in East Trail.
For more information call the Legion at 250.364.1422 or email: legion11trail@telus.net.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter