Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)

Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

Evacuation orders and alerts remain for the Bush Creek East wildfire

  • Sep. 4, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Light rain and cooler temperatures could aid fire crews on the Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is growing at approximately one metre every minute.

Danger trees are a cause for concern for fire crews as winds picked up yesterday (Sept. 3) in areas where trees are highly unstable.

Crews are mopping up in areas, including Banshee and Cougar Roads.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the 43,084 hectare blaze.

READ MORE: North Shuswap family shares story of wildfire home loss

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresSalmon ArmShuswap

Previous story
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa

Just Posted

Photo: Hannah Busing/Unsplash
Caring for a friend or family member? Join Trail support group

Every school day, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In playground zones, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect every day from dawn to dusk. Photo: Deleece Cook/Unsplash
Trail RCMP remind drivers to slow down in school zones

“Through several more discussion with our ladies, I found that just being able to openly discuss and talk with other women and share their feelings outside of a cookie cutter program was their most satisfying and comforting relief.” Photo: Unsplash
‘No cookie cutter solution’

Trail council agreed to a one-term for BC Housing to relocate the downtown shelter to this Riverside Avenue property. Photo: Jim Bailey
Riverside residents clarify their opposition to new Trail shelter