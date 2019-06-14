Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

The federal government says a “limited selection” of edibles and other next-generation cannabis products will hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019.

READ MORE: Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes, B.C. study says

Ottawa today released details of the final version of its regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts, and says the rules will come into force on Oct. 17.

However, it noted that after the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their intent to sell new products.

That means that these new pot products won’t be available for legal sale until Dec. 17 at the earliest.

READ MORE: B.C. doctor warns parents planning to cook up cannabis edibles to ‘lock it up’

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for these additional cannabis products in February.

A recent report by Deloitte estimated the Canadian market for these pot products is worth about $2.7 billion annually, with edibles contributing more than half of that amount.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Many millennials locked out of housing market
Next story
Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Just Posted

Early Rossland townsite built on top of mining claims

Place Names: Rossland neighbourhoods, Part 1

Trail celebrates Rainbow Crosswalk tonight

Event goes 6 p.m. by the Trail Riverfront Centre, community invited

‘Plaid for Dad’ fundraiser on in downtown Trail

Staff at Kootenay Savings Credit Union are serving up a $5 lunch

Big used book sale at Trail library

The event goes Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seniors group tackles wait times at Trail medical lab

Advisory committee sent a letter to Interior Health

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read