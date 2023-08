FortisBC: Heavy winds the likely cause

Roughly 5,900 properties from Trail, Fruitvale and Montrose were without electricity Tuesday overnight.

The power outage began shortly after 10 p.m. and lasted until almost 1 a.m.

The cause was likely due to heavy winds.

The outage serves a good reminder to be prepared by having an emergency kit on hand with items such as flashlights, a battery-operated radio, and fresh water.

Read more: #Local News



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailenergy sectorFortisBCKootenays