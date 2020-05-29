Powerful thunderstorms called for the West Kootenay this weekend

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday afternoon.

Strong thunderstorms are called for late Saturday in the West Kootenay, followed by significant rainfall on Sunday.

A significant change in the weather will arrive on Saturday as a low pressure system enters B.C. from Washington State, advises Environment Canada

Ahead of the low Saturday afternoon, atmospheric conditions are potentially conducive to strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and very strong wind gusts.

Heavy rain may accompany these storms.

Widespread rainfall will accompany the low pressure system Saturday night and Sunday, which may strain local rivers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists say they will continue to monitor the situation as the weekend approaches.

For more information on river flow forecasts, and flood warning and advisories, visit the BC River Forecast Centre website.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

