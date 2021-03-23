FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer. Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed. BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Prince Harry joins mental health and coaching startup as chief impact officer

Prince Harry and Meghan have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family

Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Royal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme
Next story
COVID-19: ‘A slow and steady increase’ pushes B.C. into the third wave, top doctor says

Just Posted

A police cruiser drives down the Trail Esplanade as part of regular rounds. Photo: Trail RCMP
Police foot patrols to resume in downtown Trail

Community feedback shows this is a valued policing measure

The planned shutdown is for maintenance of a smelter roaster. Photo: Trail Times
Teck Trail announces April shutdown

Approximately 100 skilled out-of-area trades workers will be in town

Image: Black Press
Greater Trail RCMP keeping an eye on school zones

A 30 km/hr speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

The province has provided $65,000 to cover expenses for an automated weather observation system at YZZ. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail receives $65,000 for airport upgrade

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the grants on Thursday

Trail Smoke Eaters development camps will start at the beginning of April. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters development camps set to go in April

The Smoke Eaters have scheduled camps for all age categories, from U7 to U18

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

The bird was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday (March 23) and waddling out at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The Birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Brian and Shannon Kitts, of Summerland. (Facebook)
Summerland couple charged in million-dollar Ponzi scheme

Investigation conducted by Alberta RCMP

Most Read