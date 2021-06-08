RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)

Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Charges of mischief are pending against a Princeton man who allegedly flooded the local RCMP station by stuffing his underwear into a toilet.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody on May 29, along with his 68-year-old mother, after a disturbance outside a Princeton pub.

According to Sgt. Rob Hughes, a scuffle at the restaurant ensued, involving shouting and pushing after slurs were directed at a patron who is transgender.

Police forced to confine the the duo to the same cell overnight as the detachment has just two holding cells, which were then being occupied by two Chilliwack men arrested the same evening on alcohol-related charges.

“It was busy,” remarked Hughes.

The pair objected strongly to being jailed, Hughes said, and after about three hours the man allegedly put his underwear in the toilet and held down the water.

“The entire cell block was flooded,” he said.

There is no estimate on the damage or the clean-up costs at this point, he added.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

 
