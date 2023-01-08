Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Protesters, supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress in capital

Actions come one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Brazilprotest

Previous story
B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract
Next story
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State group hopes to return from Syria camp

Just Posted

Nitehawks centre Ethan Smyth lines up to face off against Summerland opponent on Saturday at B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Shorthanded Nitehawks skate to OT win over Steam

Image: RCMP logo
Domestic violence in Greater Trail sends two to hospital with stab wounds

Photographer Jennifer Small captured this elk waiting out the snow storm in Ootischenia last week.
ECOLOGICAL COMMENT: Old MacDonald had an elk?

Nelson head coach Adam DiBella addresses Leafs players during a training camp skate. DiBella has resigned after he was suspended for the remainder of the KIJHL season. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Nelson Leafs head coach resigns after league suspension for line brawl