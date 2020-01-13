Programs available in West Kootenay for substance use challenges

Sign up now for two six-week programs in January and March

West Kootenay Boundary Addictions Day Treatment Program is an accessible and effective community-based program for people who want to change their relationship with substance use and enhance well-being in a respectful and accepting group environment.

Two six-week programs are available now for registration. The first starts Jan. 21 and the second on March 24. The program runs Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sixteen seats are available and all registrants must be pre-interviewed before participating.

Referrals can be made through the local mental health and substance use office or contacting the program office directly at 250-304-1215. The program is open to eligible residents of the Kootenay-Boundary.

The program is based on addressing the needs of the whole person through therapeutic group work, as well as building self-awareness and knowledge through the development and practise of skills that enhance motivation, build capacity for sustained change, and increase wellness.

Topics may include:

· Understanding the nature of addiction

· How to make a change

· Recognizing and working with triggers, urges and cravings

· Relapse prevention skills

· Recognizing and working with emotions

· Self-care and self-compassion

· Coping with trauma and difficult life events

· Yoga and acupuncture

The program is held at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre (707-10th St., Room 31, second floor). Bus tickets or a gas subsidy are available for those who travel to the program from outside the Castlegar area. Lunch is provided.

Short stay housing is available two nights a week for the duration of the program for participants who would otherwise be unable to attend due to the geographic barriers. An application is required and eligibility criteria must be met.

Other programs

• Seeking Safety is a program for women with a history of trauma who are in substance use recovery. This program runs once a week for six weeks, starting Friday, Feb. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Friends and Family Workshop is a one-day workshop for friends and family affected by a loved one’s substance use. It provides support, knowledge and skills and takes place on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• SMART Recovery is a skills-based program for people interested in changing their substance use. It runs once a week for six weeks starting Friday, April 17, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

These programs are also held at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

Clients can self-refer or be referred through community service agencies, other addictions agencies, by primary care providers, and IH mental health and substance use services.

