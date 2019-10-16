The Needles ferry station. Photo: Wikipedia

Progress reported in Arrow Lakes ferry talks

Will settlement come with new offer from company?

Travellers got a reprieve on the Thanksgiving weekend from any job action on the Arrow Lakes ferries.

That was after the union representing workers on the ferries re-started talks with the employer the week before.

The two sides resumed bargaining Oct. 8 after the BC Government and Service Employees Union received an invitation from the ferries’ operators — WaterBridge Ferries and WaterBridge Equipment.

The negotiations took place in Kelowna.

On Oct. 11, the union issued a news release saying the two sides will continue talking.

“Proposals were presented to both committees and counterproposals were submitted to the employer,” said the release. “Progress was made and both sides made significant moves in effort to reach an agreement.

“We now await a response from Waterbridge to our latest proposal.”

It’s a sign of movement in at least one of the ongoing labour disputes on ferries in the West Kootenay.

BCGEU inland ferry workers on routes operated by WaterBridge Ferries, WaterBridge Equipment, and workers for Western Pacific Marine, which operates ferry services on Kootenay Lake and the Kootenay River, have been without a contract since March. Negotiations broke down June 5 when all three employers rejected the union’s proposal for industry standard compensation and investment in recruitment and succession planning.

The Labour Relations Board is expected to issue a ruling to set essential service levels for the Arrow Lake ferries in the event of job action.

While there’s movement in the Arrow Lakes dispute, the BCGEU says it has not received an invitation to resume bargaining from Western Pacific Marine, the company operating the Kootenay Lake, Glade and Harrop ferries.

After an essential services ruling was issued in that dispute, ferry service has been disrupted almost daily since the Labour Day weekend on Kootenay Lake.

All three employers maintain service contracts with the Ministry of Transportation.

The union says as operating costs have increased, the employers have failed to retain workers with industry standard compensation. They say they’re also fighting for better successorship and training to ensure safety requirements are met and local knowledge of the lakes is passed down to younger workers.

Previous story
Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

Just Posted

Progress reported in Arrow Lakes ferry talks

Will settlement come with new offer from company?

South Okanagan-West Kootenay PPC candidate talks infrastructure spending

Election Day is Oct. 21

Greater Trail advance voting draws steady crowd

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21

Greater Trail at odds with BC Hockey

Greater Trail Bantam Rep players left without a league

Man found dead in Vallican

RCMP say the death was “suspicious”

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Man charged with attempted murder in Argenta shooting of officer

Harry Richardson is facing four charges

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Most Read