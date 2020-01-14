Donovan Bienvenue was scheduled to be back in court last week. (Trail Times file photo)

Prolific Trail offender sentenced to 18 months in jail

Bienvenu was found guilty on a number of counts including driving while prohibited

A Trail man is behind bars for 18 months after being found guilty in a rash of criminal acts committed in the city and surrounding area last year.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says Donovan Bienvenu, 38, was arrested on Dec. 18 in Trail and taken into custody for two counts of breaching probation and for one count of alleged public mischief.

Bienvenu remained in jail the rest of the month pending a court date to face 25 criminal charges stemming from what police describe as “previous incidents.”

After spending a day in the Rossland courthouse on Dec. 30, Bienvenu was found guilty on three counts of driving while prohibited, guilty on two counts of drug possession (fentanyl and cocaine), guilty of stealing a licence plate, and guilty of breaching probation.

He was sentenced to 519 days, or a “total global 18-month sentence,” and received a two-year driving prohibition.

Upon release Bienvenu will be subject to an 18-month probation order and fines of $1,500, or three $500 fines related to his three guilty counts of driving while prohibited.

Bienvenu is still before the courts on two other cases related to crimes he’s alleged to have committed in the Trail area.

His court appearance was slated for Jan. 7 in Nelson.

Outcomes from that date are not yet public.


