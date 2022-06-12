Sunday was a mix of sun and clouds in the Trail area. Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning at noon. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Prolonged rainfall called for West Kootenay-Boundary

The special weather statement calls for prolonged rainfall from tonight through Tuesday.

At noon Sunday, Environment Canada issued a storm warning for most regions in the Kootenays.

The special weather statement calls for prolonged rainfall over parts of the B.C. Interior from tonight through Tuesday.

“A low pressure centre over Montana will slow as it enters southern Alberta tonight and remain in the area through Monday and Tuesday,” the advisory notes.

“Moisture rotating around the low will give the potential of prolonged rainfall that will begin tonight and continue through Tuesday with total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres likely.”

There is some uncertainty with respect to the exact trajectory of the low and this will be a factor impacting the amount of rain in each region.

Monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada at: weather.bc.ca.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

