This photo of a Dominion Day parade on Riverside Avenue circa 1927 has the Trail Times wondering if Canada Day celebrations will return to the city this July 1 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Dominion Day was an official public holiday in Canada from 1879 to 1982, where it was celebrated on July 1; a date now known as Canada Day.

Canada DayCity of TrailLocal History