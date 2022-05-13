Property taxes up 4.5 per cent for Trail homeowners

When Trail homeowners open up their property tax bill later this month, they’ll see the amount owed this year is up 4.5 per cent over 2021.

Trail council settled on this number Monday night following a final review of bylaws for the financial plan, tax rates, and reserve fund expenditures, presented by Rino Merlo, acting chief financial officer.

Coun. Sandy Santori weighed in on the rate increase noting that over the past three years, Trail property tax hikes average out at 2.8 per cent, while municipal costs have increased exponentially.

“The property tax rate percentage increase of 4.5 per cent is higher than what we normally would approve but we have to keep in mind that in 2020, there was no increase,” Santori pointed out, referring to council keeping the 2020 tax rate status quo due to COVID hardships the first year of the pandemic.

“And then in 2021, the increase was 3.9 per cent,” Santori added. “As much as we don’t like increases when we take a look at the last three years, any less than 4.5 per cent would impact service levels that residents have become accustomed to.”

Because property tax rates must be secured by May 15 in the Province of B.C., the city held a special meeting to adopt the bylaws on Wednesday.

The property tax payment deadline date for 2022 is Monday, July 4.

As a reminder, taxpayers must claim their homeowner grant directly with the province by calling 1.888.355.2700 or online by visiting: www.gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant. This must be completed before paying property taxes. A jurisdiction number and roll number are required to apply.

Property taxes payments can be made in-person at Trail city hall from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. Payments can also be made online through the city’s online payment system at: www.trail.ca/PayOnline. If paying online, the account number required is the 12-digit roll number on the tax notice. Payments can also be made online through banks or credit unions.

Payments on taxes and utility bills can be made at any time. Some rate payers pay monthly, some pay quarterly, and some pay the entire amount at the deadline date. Prepayments may be made using the aforementioned methods. Interest is paid on all prepayments and tax overpayments. The current rate prescribed by the province is 0.70 per cent.

