Rocky Cotton raised awareness about the concern over 5G technology as part of Global 5G Protest Day on Jan. 25. Photo: Submitted

Protesting emergent 5G technology

Jan. 25 was “Global 5G Protest Day”

Rocky Cotton made a stance against 5G technology in downtown Trail on Saturday as part of a Jan. 25 global protest.

Called the 5th generation cellular technology, 5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will eventually replace, or at least augment, 4G LTE connection.

5G is touted as being exponentially faster for download and upload speeds.

Latency, or the time it takes devices to communicate with wireless networks, will also drastically decrease. However, 5G is proving to be the most controversial generation yet as a growing number of people across the planet demand answers regarding the safety of the emerging technology.

The goal of “Global 5G Protest Day” is to “stop the deployment of millions of 5G antennas on Earth and 50,000 5G satellites in space, and to secure emergency high-level meetings with officials in governments and international governmental organizations including the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization.”


