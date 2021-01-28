Province increases seats for health care assistant and early childhood education at Selkirk College

College will add 73 seats in total

Taya Whitehead, Instructor, Dean, School of Health and Human Services at Selkirk College. Photo: Selkirk.ca

Taya Whitehead, Instructor, Dean, School of Health and Human Services at Selkirk College. Photo: Selkirk.ca

The provincial government is creating 61 new seats in the health care assistant program and 12 seats in the early childhood education program at Selkirk College.

Health care assistant students will work in long-term care or assisted living residences as health care support workers, while completing courses to become health care assistants.

“Selkirk College is thrilled to be the first early adopter in the province to launch the Health Career Access Program with our partners in Interior Health,” says Taya Whitehead, dean of the School of Health and Human Services.

“These students will be a huge asset to our West Kootenay and Boundary communities,” she said. “It is a real win-win for students, residents, employers and the college. Selkirk College will be working with Interior Health to launch a second intake in the spring and expanding to other communities in the region.”

Health care assistants provide personal care for seniors, people with disabilities, and people with acute or chronic illnesses in hospitals, long-term care homes, assisted living facilities, group homes, and in the community.

More training opportunities for health care assistants at Selkirk College will strengthen the level of care for people in long-term care and assisted living residences, said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

“Becoming a healthcare assistant is a great opportunity for community members to learn new skills and find meaningful and fulfilling work caring for one another,” she said. “These new seats are part of B.C.’s economic recovery plan that moves us all toward a healthier and more prosperous future.”

The majority of the early childhood education seats will be in work-integrated learning programs, which offer childcare workers the opportunity to become certified while employed in the sector. There will also be seats in a traditional in-person or online programs, followed by a field practicum in a childcare environment.

“Early childhood educators enable more parents, particularly women, to rejoin or remain in the workforce, and help shape learning experiences of children at a critical time in their development,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “Training additional early childhood educators right here in Castlegar will help everyone in our communities succeed for generations.”

The early childhood education seats at Selkirk College are part of 108 seats announced province wide, and the health care assistant seats are part of a total of 600.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

Just Posted

Taya Whitehead, Instructor, Dean, School of Health and Human Services at Selkirk College. Photo: Selkirk.ca
Province increases seats for health care assistant and early childhood education at Selkirk College

College will add 73 seats in total

Western Pacific Marine wants to build the new Kootenay Lake ferry on this private property next to John’s Walk in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Proposal to build new Kootenay Lake ferry in Nelson

The plan is already receiving pushback from nearby residents

Avalanche control work will close the Kootenay Pass on Jan. 28. Photo: File Photo
Kootenay Pass closed today for avalanche control at 11 a.m.

Drive BC will update this information at 2 p.m.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Interior Health reports 2 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

Health authority also identifies new virus cluster in Fernie

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
Kootenay MLA urges calm after COVID-19 cluster identified in Fernie

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka reminds people to follow directives issued by Dr. Bonnie Henry

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

UBC’s Faculty of Medicine is working closely with the Stellat’en First Nation to pilot the Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative. (Pixabay/File photo)
Drones to deliver medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation in pilot project

UBC teams up with Stellat’en First Nation

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)
Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford's Raine Padgham poses for a headshot during the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy back in 2019. Padgham was recently named one of the most influential Canadians in the sport of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos)
B.C. pink-haired pitcher, 15, named one of most influential in Canadian baseball

15-year-old flamethrower youngest person ever named to CBN’s list, Padgham threw 83 mph in September

Angie Quaale owns Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store and catering business. She’s has three requests in recent days to cater gatherings of at least 18 people. Gatherings violate Public Health Orders. (Jeff Vinnick Images}
Langley caterer sounds alarm after rejecting 3 requests for large events

Business asked to quote for baptism, Super Bowl party and third event, all for at least 18 people

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

Most Read