B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education Melanie Mark. (B.C. government photo)

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

The provincial government is launching a new sexual violence prevention campaign aimed at reminding students and faculty on university campuses that sex without consent is rape.

The B.C.-wide initiative, announced Thursday, will include messaging across social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Instagram, as well as through posters at popular bars and pubs and advertisements in campus newspapers and radio stations.

#METOO AT WORK: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

“Sexual assault and misconduct are serious and non-partisan issues,” Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark said in a news release.

“Our government is committed to building on the efforts of MLAs on all sides of the legislature because working together means safer campuses in British Columbia for everyone.”

The new campaign comes more than two years since the province legislated mandatory sexual violence and misconduct policies at every post-secondary school in May 2017, and will cost $240,000 of the $760,000 in provincial funding announced in June.

READ MORE: B.C. universities’ sexual assault policies look to avoid past mistakes

Earlier Thursday, the federal government announced up to $1.5 million to help colleges and universities get better at dealing with sexual violence on campus.

That money is to be spent over two years to fill gaps in resources that post-secondary institutions need to tackle the problem, said Maryam Monsef, the minister for women and gender equality.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Just Posted

Walk for Trail Pride on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in Trail area for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Wildfire risk prompts Shambhala to move festival to July

Electronic music festival draws thousands of people to the West Kootenay each year

Skool Aid helps families with rising cost of ‘3Rs’

Letter to the Editor from Louise McEwan of Trail

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

Man left with life threatening injuries after paragliding off Stawamus Chief

He was flown to a Lower Mainland hospital

Former polygamist leader sentenced 12 months jail in B.C. child bride case

James Oler was sentenced for his role in facilitating an underage marriage in the U.S. in 2004

Scholar banned for racial profiling of black student at UBC humanities meeting

A human rights investigator was hired after Shelby McPhee complained

Most Read