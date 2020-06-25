Farmers with a Class D license in the north Kootenay Lake may now slaughter their own or other people’s animals to a maximum of 12 animals per year. Photo submitted Farmers with a Class D license in the north Kootenay Lake may now slaughter their own or other people’s animals to a maximum of 12 animals per year. Photo submitted

Province relaxes meat sale rules for Lardeau area farmers

Changes will help local food security and the north Kootenay Lake economy, RDCK chair says

The provincial government has changed its meat inspection regulations to allow farmers in the North Kootenay Lake area to butcher and sell meat from up to 25 animals annually to markets and restaurants or directly to the public.

The area affected is Area D of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), which runs from Kaslo up Kootenay Lake and the Lardeau River to Trout Lake, and up the Duncan River to Glacier National Park.

Aimee Watson, the RDCK board chair who also represents Area D, says she has been lobbying for this change for eight years.

“It will mean a re-invigoration of our area’s agriculture sector and … will also assist in a desperately needed economic recovery and support jobs in our remote communities, and hopefully encourage more of the pig, cattle and sheep farms that used to thrive here.”

The category of license the province has decided to allow in North Kootenay Lake is known as Class D (no relation to Area D). North Kootenay Lake will be the only area in the RDCK with a Class D license.

The province grants Class D licenses only in areas where farmers and residents are geographically remote from a licenced abattoir (Class A or B), which for the West Kootenay is Tarzwell’s in Creston, the only such facility in the region that slaughters and processes livestock (two others in the Creston area process poultry).

Farmers with a Class D license may slaughter their own or other people’s animals. One animal unit is 1,000 pounds live weight.

Watson says Area D has always fit the criteria for a Class D license because it is so remote.

She said the government “discriminated against rural and remote farmers [in Area D] and essentially killed that part of our food sector when the current licensing system came into effect in 2006.

“Most of the ones who were doing it commercially went out of business,” she says, “and I cannot say whether they will come back to it. What this change does is allow for our current farmers to consider diversification and for those doing it for home use to expand.”

One result of the restrictive regulation over the past 14 years, she says, has been a black market in home-grown meat, although she has no idea of the scope of it.

food security

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Just Posted

Province relaxes meat sale rules for Lardeau area farmers

Changes will help local food security and the north Kootenay Lake economy, RDCK chair says

The road is not your ashtray

Some people always toss their butts out the window regardless of the time of year or risk

Access road to Idaho Peak closed due to slide

Sandon resident said the road could be closed for up to two years

Interior Health making progress renewing surgeries

Dr. Doug Cochrane is chair of the Interior Health board.

Trail Smoke Eaters new coach/GM settles into Silver City

Smoke Eaters coach/GM Tim Fragle is hopeful for new season and confident in returning on-ice product

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

Most Read