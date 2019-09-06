Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

The province will be looking to hire a new SOGI 123 expert who will work with schools across B.C. by offering training and support to teachers and staff.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced $350,000 funding during a news conference in New Westminster Friday, a month ahead of the annual SOGI summit in Richmond.

The new school years marks two years since the SOGI 123 tool, which stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, was launched across B.C., as a way to help educators in creating a more inclusive environment in the classroom.

READ MORE: Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

WATCH: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Just Posted

Importance of literacy for all, highlight in Trail all month

For a 2nd year, council proclaimed September as “Literacy Month in the City of Trail”

Knights of Columbus support KBRH

Donation toward Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Montrose looks at rules for garage sales

Bylaw being drafted for consideration later this month

Trail Smoke Eaters host talent-laden Vees team in home opener

The Trail Smoke Eaters open their season with a bang, host perennial Interior champ Penticton Vees

Master plan developed for West Kootenay Regional Airport

The City of Castlegar has developed at 25 year master plan for the regional airport

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Victim’s uncle warns B.C. community of double killer’s upcoming supervised release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Most Read