The West Kootenay Regional Airport is getting a million dollars for pavement rehabilitation. (Photo by: Betsy Kline)

Province to spend $1 million on Castlegar airport

One of 16 airports given grants for improvements this year

Castlegar’s airport is going to get a million-dollar upgrade in the near future.

The B.C. Air Access Program announced grants to 16 airports in the province, including Castlegar and Creston in the West Kootenay.

In Castlegar, $1 million is being spent on airport and taxiway pavement rehabilitation and improvement.

Creston is getting just over $105,000 for an airside storage building.

Benefits in other airports include runway resurfacing and terminal building expansions to increased medevac services, weather detection systems and fire protection upgrades.

“Our local community airports rely on funding to complete crucial safety and infrastructure upgrades,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We’re committed to these regional grants to make travel better for people throughout our province.”

The program is in its fifth year, and this year’s grants total nearly $8 million. Seven of the 16 facilities will receive funding for the first time this year. Many are located in remote northern communities that struggle to make needed improvements without support. Applicants are assessed on many factors, including demonstrated need, safety and travel benefits, environmental improvements, links to long-term vision and community support.

This year’s recipients have planned projects that will improve airport safety, support medevac and wildfire suppression services, improve economic benefits for the communities that surround them, and reduce environmental risks and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our airports are vital for B.C. and the people who rely on them. We are thrilled that the Province is, once again, dedicating funding to support these heavily used facilities and make improvements possible,” said Heather Bell, chair, BC Aviation Council. “We all need to work together to ensure future infrastructure demands are covered as well as the human resources required to operate these critical facilities.”

B.C. has more than 300 public airports, heliports and water aerodromes, which play a significant role in connecting communities and in supporting the B.C. economy.

Previous story
UPDATED: Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor
Next story
Green lining to Trail hotel demolition

Just Posted

Theatre, TIFM and Warfield Day coming up

Grapevine: Events in Trail area from May 30 to June 5

Something important missing from Trail Sk8Park

Letter to the Editor from Tom Milne of Warfield

Countdown to Kootenay Splashdown

The Warfield pool opens June 1

A first step is to stop idling vehicles

Letter to the Editor from Terry Lowrey of Nelson

Green lining to Trail hotel demolition

Mortar and bricks of Union Hotel set for teardown in coming months

VIDEO: NBA calls Raptors about Drake’s courtside antics

Toronto rapper stands up, yells, walks onto the court during timeouts, rubs coach’s shoulders

B.C. drug courier gets 5.5 years in prison for delivering $350K in fentanyl, cocaine

Pedro Dwayne Kematch, 35, was sentenced on Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

Horgan rejects offer to replace B.C. legislature speaker

B.C. Liberals describe Darryl Plecas’s accusations of corruption

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Most Read