Province to spend $1 million on Castlegar airport

One of 16 airports given grants for improvements this year

Castlegar’s airport is going to get a million-dollar upgrade in the near future.

The B.C. Air Access Program announced grants to 16 airports in the province, including Castlegar and Creston in the West Kootenay.

In Castlegar, $1 million is being spent on airport and taxiway pavement rehabilitation and improvement.

Creston is getting just over $105,000 for an airside storage building.

Benefits in other airports include runway resurfacing and terminal building expansions to increased medevac services, weather detection systems and fire protection upgrades.

“Our local community airports rely on funding to complete crucial safety and infrastructure upgrades,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We’re committed to these regional grants to make travel better for people throughout our province.”

The program is in its fifth year, and this year’s grants total nearly $8 million. Seven of the 16 facilities will receive funding for the first time this year. Many are located in remote northern communities that struggle to make needed improvements without support. Applicants are assessed on many factors, including demonstrated need, safety and travel benefits, environmental improvements, links to long-term vision and community support.

This year’s recipients have planned projects that will improve airport safety, support medevac and wildfire suppression services, improve economic benefits for the communities that surround them, and reduce environmental risks and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our airports are vital for B.C. and the people who rely on them. We are thrilled that the Province is, once again, dedicating funding to support these heavily used facilities and make improvements possible,” said Heather Bell, chair, BC Aviation Council. “We all need to work together to ensure future infrastructure demands are covered as well as the human resources required to operate these critical facilities.”

B.C. has more than 300 public airports, heliports and water aerodromes, which play a significant role in connecting communities and in supporting the B.C. economy.