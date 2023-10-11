Public invited to visit Lord Stanley at Trail Memorial Centre

Mark down Sunday on your calendar as Stanley Cup Day, when Craig Cunningham brings the NHL championship trophy to Trail.

Cunningham, a professional scout with the Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Knights, takes his turn with the cup on Oct. 15 and invites all to join him for a photo with Lord Stanley at the Trail Memorial Centre.

“It’s important for me to be able to share it with the community and I think growing up in the area, all the people that had an impact on you, your life and your hockey career, I want to share it with everyone,” Cunningham told the Times.

Cunningham and the Stanley Cup will make their appearance in Trail on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Victoria Room at the Trail Memorial Centre. Don’t miss it!

