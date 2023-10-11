Craig Cunningham is a Trail native and pro scout for the Las Vegas Knights. Photo: Facebook

Craig Cunningham is a Trail native and pro scout for the Las Vegas Knights. Photo: Facebook

Public invited to visit Lord Stanley at Trail Memorial Centre

Las Vegas Knight scout Craig Cunningham is bringing the Stanley Cup home to Trail on Sunday, Oct. 15

Mark down Sunday on your calendar as Stanley Cup Day, when Craig Cunningham brings the NHL championship trophy to Trail.

Cunningham, a professional scout with the Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas Knights, takes his turn with the cup on Oct. 15 and invites all to join him for a photo with Lord Stanley at the Trail Memorial Centre.

“It’s important for me to be able to share it with the community and I think growing up in the area, all the people that had an impact on you, your life and your hockey career, I want to share it with everyone,” Cunningham told the Times.

Cunningham and the Stanley Cup will make their appearance in Trail on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Victoria Room at the Trail Memorial Centre. Don’t miss it!

READ: Las Vegas Knight scout Craig Cunningham brings Stanley Cup to Trail

KIJHLRosslandStanley CupTrail and District Arts CouncilTrail Smoke Eaters

Previous story
‘Vancouver Plan’ aims to accelerate new housing in B.C.’s biggest city
Next story
Federal government rejects emergency order to protect Northern Spotted Owl habitat

Just Posted

Craig Cunningham is a Trail native and pro scout for the Las Vegas Knights. Photo: Facebook
Public invited to visit Lord Stanley at Trail Memorial Centre

Fire Prevention Week 2023 works to educate everyone about simple but important safety actions to take when cooking. Photo: Unsplash
Fire Prevention Week: Cooking safety starts with you

Nitehawks forward Hunter Hansen, 22, battles for a puck with the Rebels Tate Warwarick on Tuesday in Castlegar. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Beaver Valley Nitehawks storm back to beat Castlegar Rebels

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP nab 2 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend