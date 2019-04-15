‘Pulling together’: Salmon Arm reels from fatal church shooting

Fatal shooting at Salmon Arm church leaves community members in shock

Salmon Arm residents are in shock and mourning the loss Gordon Parmenter, who was killed in a shooting at a community church on Sunday, April 14.

Parmenter was declared deceased at the scene and another man was injured in the shooting at the Church of Christ. A 25-year-old man is in police custody and has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and disguise with intent to commit an indictable offense.

READ MORE: Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Mayor Alan Harrison said it’s abnormal for a crime like this to happen in Salmon Arm.

“Neighbouring communities have offered their support and we thank them for that, I believe we are a strong community and we will recover from this horrific event,” said Mayor Alan Harrison

A local woman said she couldn’t believe this happened and at a church. Another community member said he’s shocked it could happen in a place like Salmon Arm.

