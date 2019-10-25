Pumpkin prep

Students in the food services program at Selkirk College were busy prepping a special buffet menu for Friday, which will include a Halloween theme and pumpkin desserts. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Mixers were whirring at full speed in the kitchen at Selkirk College in downtown Trail this week as students in the food services program readied for Friday’s special buffet featuring a Halloween-theme and pumpkin desserts.

The Food Service Worker Program is offered on the Trail campus.

Instructors teach Life Skills, as well as Vocational Skills in the Hospitality Industry, for developmentally challenged adults (Adult Special Education).

This is accomplished through offering in-house catering and cafeteria services from the kitchen.

The program operates out of the Trail Seniors’ Branch # 47 Centre, located on the ground floor of the Greater Trail Community Centre at 900 Helena Street.

Students are in class weekdays.

Cafeteria hours are Wednesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On days of operation, there is a “Soup of the Day” for $4.50 a bowl, and a luncheon special, priced under $7 per plate.



