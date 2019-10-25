Pumpkin prep

newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Cafeteria will feature a Halloween-themed buffet on Friday
Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26
incrEDIBLE offerings are part of the city’s Spooktacular
A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind
Vancouver held 5-1 lead late in second period
Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.
Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin
The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland
One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions
Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel
Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour
Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates
Miner’s third-quarter profit attributable to shareholders drops from $1.28 billion to $369 million
MLA Tom Shypitka says this, “is devastating news for my communities.”
BC Hydro reports crews are assessing damage and repairs required
Cafeteria will feature a Halloween-themed buffet on Friday
J. L. Crowe runs Bridge-a-thon, hope to direct Smoke Eaters school funds to All Heart Foundation
Squadrons from across the Kootenays and Lower Mainland attended
Spooktacular goes in downtown Trail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26